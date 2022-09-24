BJP expels Vinod Arya after son arrested in Uttarakhand receptionist murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Vinod Arya was expelled, following the arrest of his brother.

Ankita murder case: A day after BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit was arrested for allegedly killing a receptionist at his resort in Uttarakhand's pauri, both of them were expelled from the party on Saturday. The brother of the accused was also removed as vice president of the state OBC commission by the government.

Vinod Arya's son Pulkit -- who owns the resort in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block -- was arrested Friday along with two employees of the facility for allegedly killing the receptionist, who had been missing for the past few days.

The party's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and his son Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister's rank. Secretary (Social Welfare) L Fanai said Ankit has been removed as the vice president of the state OBC Commission.

The three murder accused — Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta — were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. Police early Saturday recovered the body of the receptionist from the Cheela canal where the accused had allegedly dumped her.

