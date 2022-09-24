Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
  4. Uttarakhand: Body of resort receptionist found in canal; BJP leader's son among 3 arrested

Uttarakhand: Body of resort receptionist found in canal; BJP leader's son among 3 arrested

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal.

Bhaskar Mishra Reported By: Bhaskar Mishra Dehradun Updated on: September 24, 2022 11:12 IST

Uttarakhand: Police early Saturday recovered the body of a female receptionist, allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son, from Cheela canal where the accused had dumped her.

The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident.

The resort, built illegally in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district by the BJP leader's son, was demolished late Friday night, Dhami said. Those who have committed the heinous crime will not be spared, he said.

Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and the owner of the resort where the victim worked, is a son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar. 

The politician was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman. Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her in her room on Monday morning.

The locals vandalised the resort of main accused Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari worked. 

The angry locals, mostly women, gherao the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused. 

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal. Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, Pauri ASP Shekhar Chandra Suyal had said on Friday.

