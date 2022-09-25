Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family demands postmortem report; refuses to perform last rites of deceased

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family refuses last rites till final reports of postmortem are out

Ankita Bhandari murder case: In a recent twist of events in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the family of the deceased has refused to perform her last rites in demand of a final postmortem report. According to the details, the administration tried to pacify Ankita's family in connection with the matter, however, the efforts went in vain.

Ankita's brother Ajay Singh Bhandari told reporters the family is waiting for the final report.

"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari.

Meanwhile, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) on Saturday said Ankita's chats recovered from WhatsApp were being probed.

According to police sources, chats have revealed Ankita's conversation with a friend.

As per the chat, Ankita told her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests.

The chats further suggested the guest would pay Rs 10,000 for the 'extra service', in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.

An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 pm with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.

He confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya's brother Ankit Arya came at 8 am on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people and said that he would have dinner in Ankita's room.

This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner, however, the resort's helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as Ankita had not returned.

Vanatara resort set ablaze by protesters

Earlier on Saturday, the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals.

Huge protests could be seen in other parts of Uttarakhand as well, as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri.

Protesters also gheraoed the District Magistrate's office in Pauri.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to probe the case.

Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

