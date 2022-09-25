Ankita Bhandari murder case: Draft postmortem report suggests 'death due to drowning'; injuries seen

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ankita Bhandari murder case: Draft postmortem report says she died due to drowning

Highlights The draft report was released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh

The draft report also suggested antemortem injuries were seen on Ankita's body

The report suggested a blunt force trauma

Ankita Bhandari murder case: A preliminary report of Ankita Bhandari's postmortem has revealed the 19-year-old girl died due to drowning. The draft report was released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

According to the details, the draft report also said antemortem injuries (injuries before death) have been found on Ankita Bhandari's body, suggestive of a blunt force trauma.

However, she died of drowning, said the preliminary report.

Bhandari's body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

The postmortem was conducted by a four-member team of doctors at AIIMS on Saturday.

The details of injuries and other findings will be given in the final report, said the draft.

Meanwhile, Ankita's family has refused to conduct her last rites till the final report of the postmortem is handed over to them.

"I am not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report. Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed report," said her father Virendra Singh Bhandari.

Her brother Ajay Singh Bhandari said the provisional report is lacking in detail.

Ankita's family questions resort demolition

The family of the deceased also spoke against the demolition exercise carried out at the resort where she was working as a receptionist.

"It may be an attempt to destroy evidence," Ajay said.

The Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals on Saturday.

Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well, as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protesters also gheraoed the District Magistrate's office in Pauri.

The woman worked at the Vanantara resort in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block.

Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in the case.

SIT grills every employee of Vanatara resort

Meanwhile, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) said every employee at the Vantaara resort would be called to the police station.

The statements of these employees would be recorded, the officials said.

"We have called every employee in the resort to the police station; we will take everyone's statements. We're running a full background analysis on the resort," said DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge.

The SIT on Sunday also said the WhatsApp chats recovered from Ankita's phone were being probed.

(With inputs from ANI)

