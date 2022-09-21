Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow to soon get all-women market | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Lucknow to soon get all-women market.

Lucknow news: Lucknow will soon get an all-women market which is designed to promote female entrepreneurs and traders.

The stone-laying ceremony of the exclusive market in the city's Charbagh area is expected to be held on October 19.

The concept was first proposed on International Women's Day this year.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia had inspected the site along with the city engineer, junior engineer and architect of the project.

She had directed city engineer Sudhir Kannojia to get the land vacated and conduct soil testing in the first phase.

Bhatia said: "I want women to be empowered in the true sense. They will only get empowered when they are financially strong and start earning themselves. This market is for fulfilling the dream of women's empowerment.

"Till now, operating shops in the market was exclusively a male domain and women were limited to the role of sales girls but this market is only meant for women traders, businesswomen and, entrepreneurs. Here they would have women staff.

"The market will have a big underground parking area in 2848 square metres, in which about 40 four wheelers can be parked at a time. Also, this women's market will be 3-storeyed. It will have 125 shops of 12.50 square metres."

The Mayor said that these shops would only be allotted to women.

