Strange lights seen in skies of Lucknow, many UP cities; people perplexed | Watch

In what seems to be a unique astronomical event, many in Lucknow and several UP cities witnessed a string of lights in the night skies. The mysterious lights appear to be in a straight line.

The lights, forming a string, appear to be blinking and were seen during the evening hours. The videos went viral on social media, leaving netizens questioning the origin of the lights.

Defence sources in the government later confirmed that it was indeed a satellite and earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led ‘Starlink’ satellites, reported news agency ANI.

"Today at 7:15 pm around I saw one mysterious object full of light like train is traveling in sky and light coming out from bogies windows," wrote a social media user.

In another incident, a photo clicked by a pilot that has sent netizens into a tizzy. When this plot was flying above the Atlantic Ocean he couldn't believe what he saw. In front of him were red glowing spots in the sky. The pilot said, he hasn't seen anything like that and certainly nor did the Twitterverse.

"Pilot spots a red glow, a never seen phenomenon over the Atlantic. What is it?" Asked a user. "And if I only could I'd make a deal with God & I'd get him to swap our places, Be running up that road, Be running up that hill," said another.

"Why does it actually look like portals to the upside down are opening in the Atlantic Ocean," joked a third one.

