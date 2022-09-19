Lucknow: Several parks, squares renamed by municipal corporation | Here's the list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after monsoon rains, in Lucknow, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Lucknow news: Names of several parks and squares (chaurahas), were changed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in the city. To name a few, the Secunderabad intersection will now be known as Veerangana Udadevi Ward, the Mill Area Police Chowki to Meena Bakery Square has been named after Maulana Mirza Mohammad Athar, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Shia Personal Law Board.

At the same time, the name of Viram Khand Ram Bhawan intersection has been changed to 'Amar Shaheed Major Kamal Kalia Chauraha'. The Sanjay Gandhipuram intersection has been renamed as 'Chandrashekhar Azad Square' and the Tidhi Pulia intersection in Alambagh will now be called 'Khalsa Chowk'.

Here is a list of new names of prominent places in Lucknow:

Burlington intersection will now be 'Ashok Singhal intersection'

The gate built on the instructions of the Mayor in Sarvodaya Nagar will be called 'Swatraveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Dwar'.

The Secunderabad intersection renamed as Veerangana Udadevi Ward.

Viram Khand Ram Bhawan Square renamed as 'Amar Shaheed Major Kamal Kalia Square'.

Sanjay Gandhipuram Square renamed as 'Chandrashekhar Azad Square'.

The crooked bridge of Alambagh has been renamed as 'Khalsa Chowk'.

Park in Azad Nagar Colony of Sarojininagar named 'Mangal Pandey Park'.

The intersection near the statue of Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar located in Lalbagh renamed as 'Suheldev Rajbhar Tiraha'.

The route from Piccadilly Hotel Kanpur Road to Ashiana Power House renamed as 'Digambar Jain Temple'.

The park in front of the house of MM D1/237 Darshan Singh at Aashiyan named 'Guru Nanak Park'.

The park in front of the house of SS1/1163 Santosh Tripathi at Ashiana named as 'Sardar Udham Singh' park.

The park opposite MMD/253 was named as 'Dashmesh Park'.

The road from Mohan Bhog crossroads to Kothari brothers was renamed as 'Kalyaneshwar Hanuman Mandir Marg'.

