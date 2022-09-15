Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi demanding name change of state Secretariat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana which has become a role model in the country by making progress in all sectors with vision once again stands as a model in the country by naming the Secretariat after Ambedkar, he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi to consider the state government’s demand of naming the new Parliament after Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

The CM's office informed earlier that the CM has decided to name the newly constructed Telangana State Secretariat after the founder of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar.

CM KCR has issued instructions to the Chief Secretary of the Government to take action in this regard, sources said.

The Telangana government is moving forward with Ambedkar's philosophy that all people should get equal respect in all sectors, he said.

The separate State of Telangana became a reality as Ambedkar incorporated Article 3 (which deals with formation of new states) in the Constitution with his farsightedness, he said.

The State government is implementing Ambedkar's Constitutional spirit by providing humane governance to SC, ST, BC, minorities, women and also the poor in "forward castes," he said.

KCR's decision to name the Secretariat after Ambedkar comes close on the heels of the State Legislative Assembly passing a resolution proposing to the Centre to name the newly-constructed Parliament in Delhi after Ambedkar.

Rao said he would soon write a letter to the Prime Minister about the Assembly resolution.

He reiterated his demand that the new Parliament be named after Ambedkar.

