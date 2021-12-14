UPSC aspirant caught stealing diamond ring in jewellery store at Delhi's Connaught Place | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, CCTV VIDEO UPSC aspirant caught stealing a diamond ring from a jewellery store in Delhi.

A UPSC aspirant in Delhi was arrested after being accused of stealing a diamond ring from a Tanishq showroom in Connaught Place. The accused has been identified as Praveen.

According to the police, Praveen visited the showroom on Monday and asked a salesperson to show him the diamond ring collection.

While the salesperson was showing him the diamond rings, Praveen secretly picked up a ring and put it in his pocket. The entire incident was caught on camera.

According to DCP Deepak Yadav, the owner of the showroom secretly the police and asked Praveen to show his pocket. Sensing the danger, Praveen tried escaping from the showroom.

However, the accused did not succeed and was caught down the road. Diamond rings were recovered from Praveen's pocket and following which he was arrested.

According to the police, Praveen is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana and was preparing for UPSC by staying in a rented room in Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi. As his financial condition was not good, he used to carry out such thefts.

