Follow us on Image Source : ANI U'Khand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat sustains minor injuries after car overturns enroute to Dehradun

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Tuesday met with an accident as his vehicle overturned on the way to Dehradun from Thalisain Pauri. Dhan Singh Rawat was travelling along with UCF Chairman Matwar Singh Rawat, and District Cooperative Bank Pauri, President Narendra Rawat.

Further details awaited.

Latest India News