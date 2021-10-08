Friday, October 08, 2021
     
Delhi: Unvaccinated govt employees will not be allowed to attend office from Oct 16, says DDMA

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 15:07 IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday said that government employees who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend office, starting October 16. As per the DDMA order, all such unvaccinated government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab.

The employees "who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions /educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine," it said.

The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through the Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, said that the central government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi." 

