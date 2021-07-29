Thursday, July 29, 2021
     
2 dead, 30 hospitalised after chemical leak in Texas

During a PC on Wednesday, officials from LyondellBasell Industries said its facility in La Porte experienced a chemical leak, which has been identified as acetic acid, at around 7.35 pm on Tuesday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Houston Published on: July 29, 2021 12:56 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

2 dead, 30 hospitalised after chemical leak in Texas.

 

 

Two people were dead and 30 others have been hospitalised following a chemical leak in La Porte, a city near the Gulf of Mexico in the US state of Texas, authorities confirmed.

During a press conference on Wednesday, officials from LyondellBasell Industries said its facility in La Porte experienced a chemical leak, which has been identified as acetic acid, at around 7.35 p.m. on Tuesday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 100,000 pounds of acetic acid were released during the leak, according to officials.

The leak was quickly stopped and was believed to be contained to the site.

The two people killed in the leak were contractors for the plant, according to the company.

Site manager Stephen Goff said 30 workers were taken to local hospitals and all other employees and contractors at the facility had been accounted for.

Company officials said there was still much they didn't know as for the cause of the leak, adding that part of the unit was shut down and planned maintenance was underway when the incident occurred.

Manufacturing Operations Manager Michael Vandersnick said the company is working with the authorities and there are no off-site impacts.

Pollution Control experts were on the scene to conduct air monitoring.

