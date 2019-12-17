26 students detained during citizenship law protests at AMU released

Image Source : PTI 26 students detained in violence during protest in AMU, released

A day after detaining students of Aligarh Muslim University during the clash between students and cops, Uttar Pradesh Police released 26 of them on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a meeting of locals with District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh. The police had arrested AMU students in connection with the clashes between AMU students and police over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Around 70 people, including students, 20 police personnel and AMU security guards, were injured in the clashes. Aligarh DIG Parminder Singh and SP Abhishek also got injured in the scuffle.

An order was issued by the authorities to completely vacate all hostels of the university.

"Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified," SSP (Aligarh) Akash Kulhary told PTI over the phone.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said Internet services in the city will remain suspended till Monday midnight as a precautionary measure.

The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them.

According to various media reports and videos of AMU violence that emerged in social media, Police resorted to lathi-charge in order to dispel the protesters. Reports also showed that the cops went on to destroy the vehicles. Footages of the gutted, charred vehicles were posted on social media.

AMU Registrar Abdul Hameed said the university was in touch with the district authorities to trace the students reportedly picked up for questioning.

ALSO READ | Big reshuffle in Delhi Police after Jamia violence, 11 officers transferred

ALSO READ | Kolkata to Ahmedabad via Jamia: Students lead nationwide-protest against Citizenship Act