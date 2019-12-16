Kolkata to Ahmedabad via Jamia: Students lead nationwide-protest against Citizenship Act

Image Source : PTI Campuses across the country are up in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

What started as a demonstration by students at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University soon became a nationwide protest as university campuses across the country were abuzz with fierce activity. Students everywhere are expressing their anger against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was passed by the Parliament in its recently concluded winter session. In addition to students, people in the Northeast have taken to streets to protest against the law. Central Government's repeated assurances have failed to calm the angry youngsters. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah have tried reaching out through various media and appealed for calm but it has had little effect so far.

Students are angry, and they are showing it. They are coming out in open to express their anger and dissatisfaction. They are not happy how things unfolded at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. There want answers and they are asking questions on campuses across the nation.

Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Violence at Jamia Millia Islamia

This is where fiercest of the agitations took place. The students of Jamia University had been protesting against Citizenship Bill for several days. However, major developments took place on

Sunday, December 15 as the protests turned violent. Public transport buses were torched, stones were hurled at policemen. Police lathicharged the students and situation soon worsened. There were several allegations, denials and rumours. Later in the evening, the police asked students to vacate the campus. There were reports of 'unknown masked men' entering the crowd of protesting students and torching buses. Jamia University and students themselves said that they did not take part in any violence.

The incident at Jamia attracted national attention and became somewhat of an epicentre of students' protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Aligarh Muslim University

As situation at Jamia became comparatively normal on Sunday night, a protest broke out at Aligarh Muslim University. Hundreds of AMU students clashed with the police at a campus gate. This led university administration to announce closure of institution till January 5.

#WATCH Aligarh: Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (Note: abusive language) #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/lUiXJUtkRx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

Patrolling was intensified in the city following Sunday's incidents and an uneasy calm prevailed on the AMU campus.

Around 70 people, including students, 20 police personnel and AMU security guards, were injured in the clashes.

Jawaharlal Nehru University. New Delhi

Image Source : ANI JNU students agitating with placards outside Delhi Police Headquarters

As news of violent clashes at Jamia spread around New Delhi, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) came out in large numbers and began agitating outside Delhi Police Headquarters.

They expressed solidarity with Jamia students and demanded action against police officers who lathicharged protesting students.

Patna University

Image Source : PTI Scene during Anti-CAA protest by students of Patna University

Students of Patna University took out a protest march at Sunday night hours after Jamia violence. They led a procession comprising of students and civilians to Kargil Chowk area of the city.

During the protest, slogans were raised against central and state government. Several cops were injured as the mob turned violent and torched a few vehicles.

Nadwa College, Lucknow

Image Source : PTI Protest at Nadwa College, Lucknow

There was a stand-off between students of Nadwa College and Lucknow Police. The incident took place on Monday, December 16. The police said that about 150 individuals gathered at the protest and there was a brief spell of stone-pelting.

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Image Source : PTI BHU Students protesting outside university

Students of BHU gathered in large numbers to demand repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Law.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

On Monday, students of Jadavpur University blocked a road near Jadavpur police station to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mumbai University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Hundreds of students of University of Mumbai and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) came on streets on Monday to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. They condemned police action against Jamia Millia Islamia University students. The protest was peaceful.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

About 50 persons including students had gathered outside the IIM complex in Ahmedabad. However, police did not allow the them to hold protest saying that protesters did not have requisite permission.

