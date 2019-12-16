Big reshuffle in Delhi Police after Jamia violence, 11 officers transferred

Image Source : ANI Representational Image

A day after violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University, eleven Delhi Police officers have been transferred in a late-night reshuffle on Monday. Kumar Gyanesh, serving as Additional DCP-I/South East was transferred to South West. Ingit Pratap Singh, present Additional DCP-I/South-West was made Additional DCP-I South-East.

The reshuffle comes amid raging protests against "action" by the Delhi Police on the students of Jamia Millia University on Sunday. During the protests, buses were torched, following which police intervened and entered the varsity. Students allege police lathicharged them and used tear gas shells inside the campus.

Thousands of students took to the streets in the national capital on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia with demonstrations at campuses of JMI and Delhi University amid heavy police deployment. As many as 50 detained students of JMI were released even as the situation in the campus remained tense, with scores of hostel students leaving for home. University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar demanded a high-level inquiry into the police action on Sunday.

