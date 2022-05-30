Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six suspects detained in Dehradun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Uttarakhand and Punjab Police on Monday, in a joint raid, detained six alleged suspects in Dehradun who are said to be involved in the killing of famed singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The suspects are currently under the custody of Uttarakhand STF.

The STF had caught 2 vehicles, and there is a possibility that the gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be in these vehicles.

"A joint team of Uttarakhand STF and Punjab police has held one person for interrogation. The arrest in the case is likely," said a police source.

Moose Wala's murder

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility for the murder. The killing has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end. The Punjab police is not leaving any stone unturned in the matter.

(agencies inputs)

Latest India News