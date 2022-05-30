CCTV shows two cars tailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot | VIDEO

Highlights CCTV video shows two cars tailing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle.

The video is from moments before the Congress leader was shot in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

The video emerged on social media, however, it is not verified by the state police yet.

In the latest development regarding singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu's murder, a CCTV video has surfaced that shows two vehicles tailing his vehicle, not so long before he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa. Popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, the singer was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday.

The video emerged on social media, however, it is not verified by the state police yet. Meanwhile, heavy security and a force of Punjab Police has been deployed outside the Congress leader's residence in Mansa.

Late on Sunday evening, State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring along with former deputy Chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala.

"Why his (Sidhu Moose Wala) security was reduced? In 2 months, 40-45 people lost their lives including a Kabaddi player. We will meet Union Home Minister, Governor & will also appeal in High Court", Warring said after he met the singer's family.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman on Sunday. "FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved,"

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster took responsibility for the singer's murder. Brar is a close-aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases. A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala was on the radar of gangsters for a long time

Latest India News