Sidhu Moose Wala's murder result of inter-gang rivalry, says Punjab DGP; SIT formed to probe killing

In this file photo dated Dec. 10, 2021 file photo, famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjabs Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Punjab police said the incident could be the result of an inter-gang rivalry

A Canada-based gangster has claimed the responsibility for the murder

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Punjab government on Sunday constituted a 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder of Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala.

The SIT members include SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who left his house around 4:30 pm along with two persons - Gurwinder Singh (neighbor) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) was shot dead by some unidentified persons. Shubhdeep Singh was driving his Mahindra Thar Vehicle.

DGP VK Bhawra in a presser said that when Sidhu Moose Wala reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a white corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars including white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio.

“There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moose Wala and his friends, where all sustained bullet injuries,” he said adding that the police team reached at the spot immediately and trio were taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where Sidhu Moosewala was declared brought dead, while his cousin and friend are in stable condition, and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the DGP said Moosewala had not taken with him the two Punjab police commandos who were still provided for his security.

The SSP said when Moosewala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and the occupants of these vehicles opened heavy fire at Moose Wala.

“Moose Wala was immediately taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others were stable," said the SSP.

He said that police found bullet shells of a 9 mm weapon, adding that there was a possibility of the use of a 315 bore weapon.

When asked about the use of an AK-47 rifle in the incident, the SSP said it could be possible, but all facts would come out during the investigation.

The SSP said that the incident could be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

He said the name of Moosewala's manager had cropped up in the murder case of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year.

The SSP said that there was a rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs and the attack could be connected to it.

“We are investigating the matter and we have got some leads,” said the SSP.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

As his government drew flak over the killing, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm, said Mann in a tweet.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the culprits will be given the “harshest punishment”.

"Sidhu Moosewala's murder is saddening and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann sahib. Culprits will be given the harshest punishment.

I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Targeting AAP, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the secret list which had the names of people whose security was removed was made public, exposing those people to a mortal threat.

