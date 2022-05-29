Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead day after Punjab Police withdraws security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, ANI Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala (second Left from top) shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab.

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot dead by unknown people in Jawaharke village of Mansa District in Punjab on Sunday.

According to reports, the attack on the Punjabi singer took place just a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn his security.

He was shot at by unknown people in Mansa district. Three people including Sidhu were injured in the firing incident, however, Moosewala succumbed to injuries.

"Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

In the 2022 Punjab assembly election, Moosewala had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was, however, defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

The singer had joined the Congress in December last year.

"The murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends," the Congress party tweeted.

Earlier around 8-10 armed security guards used to provide protection to Moosewala, however, after his security was withdrawn, only 2 gunmen were guarding him, said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with @ArvindKejriwal should be booked u/s 302," Sirsa tweeted.

"I urge @HMOIndia to order an enquiry into how & who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday," Sirsa added.

Hitting out at the AAP-led Punjab government on the brutal killing of a politician and Punjabi singer, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold-blooded murder the change AAP promised? Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security?"

