Who was Sidhu Moosewala? Punjabi singer-turned-politician shot dead in Mansa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSEWALA Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village by unknown assailants on Sunday (May 29). He was 27 years old. The attack comes a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including him. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries. Further details are awaited.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. ALSO READ: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead day after Punjab Police withdraws security

Who was Sidhu Moosewala?

Born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala belonged to the Moose Wala village in Mansa district. The popular singer had a huge fan following. Leaving behind his celebrated tag of a top Punjabi rap singer with fans across the globe, Moosewala made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa for the February 20 Assembly polls.

He has crooned songs like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others. He played the protagonist in Punjabi film 'Moosa Jatt'. Also, he starred in 'Yes I Am A Student.' which sheds light on the hardship of international students but inspires them to never lose hope. Many of his songs featured in the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.