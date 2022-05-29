Sidhu Moosewala death: 'Terrible shock for Congress and nation,' tweets party; BJP leaders condemn attack

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @INCINDIA The Congress party said Sidhu Moosewala's death is a "terrible shock" for the party and the nation.

Sidhu Moosewala death: Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The Congress party condemned the attack on him, saying it's a "terrible shock" for the party.

In a tweet, the Congress party said: "The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief."

"Punjab is up in flames!" wrote BJP leader Amit Malvya on Twitter. He added: "Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold-blooded murder the change AAP promised? Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security?"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the death as "murder" on Twitter. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Soon after the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, too, tweeted: "We have been warning Punjab Govt to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of #sidhumoosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with @ArvindKejriwal should be booked u/s 302"

The Punjab Police had removed security cover for a total of 424 people, including Moosewala.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, tweeted called the attack on Moosewala a "brutal murder" and added that the law and order situation has "completely collapsed in Punjab".

In a tweet, Captain wrote: "Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order have completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!"

Punjab CM also offered his condolences and asked people to remain calm. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm."

AAP supremo and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, "The murder of Sidhu Musewala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Man Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul."

