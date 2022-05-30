'Failures of your government killed our son': Sidhu Moose Wala's father writes to Punjab CM Mann

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA, INDIA TV Sidhu Moose Wala with his father (L), letter written by the father to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (R)

Highlights Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

He sought an investigation by CBI and NIA, into his son's murder.

He held the AAP-led Punjab government responsible for Sidhu Moose Wala's death.

A day after the shocking murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh Sidhu Moosa Wala wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, demanding justice for his son. He claimed that the AAP-led Punjab state government's failure was responsible for his son's death.

Balkaur urged to initiate an investigation in the matter, and nab the ones responsible for Sidhu's killing. In a heart-wrenching note, he wrote, "Mann Ji, because of the failures of your government, my son Shubhdeep Singh has left us forever. His mother asks me where is my son and when will he return home. How do I answer her? In order to get justice for my family, I request that this matter be investigated by the Hon'ble sitting Judge of the High Court."

Balkaur also sought the intervention of CBI and NIA in the matter, and urged the state government to cooperate with them. "Fix the accountability of the officer who reviewed my son's security and decided to remove safety cover from my son," he wrote.

Bashing speculations about Sidhu's link to a gangwar, Balkaur wrote, "My son made Punjab famous all over the world by his hard work but DGP Punjab linked my son's death with gang war."

Notably, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

A CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, is not verified by the state police yet.

(inputs from reporter Puneet Pareenja)

Latest India News