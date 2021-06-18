'Sidhu an asset to Congress': Rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa denies meeting Amarinder Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/ FILE Punjab Congress rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab Congress rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa denied reports claiming Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met with him on Thursday at his Chandigarh residence to discuss the ongoing internal tussle between the chief minister and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"There has been no meeting. He would be most welcome if he wants to come. I've nothing personal against him, there can be difference of opinion. MPs, ministers, MLAs, cadres feel that he should fulfill his promises," he told ANI.

Bajwa also voiced his support for Sidhu amid loggerheads with the state chief minister. Bajwa said, "When Navjot Singh Sidhu was coming to Congress, senior Punjab leadership was creating hurdles; it wanted him not to come. I had intervened and recommended that he would be an asset to the party. He was inducted. He is like my brother."

Last week, a three-member AICC panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab Congress suggested a a revamp of the state unit before the assembly elections. According to reports, no major changes have been recommended at the top level in Punjab, but the panel said that Navjot Singh Sidhu be 'suitably accommodated'.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has summoned Amarinder and Sindhu and asked to report in Delhi on June 20. Notably, Sidhu's name is doing the rounds for deputy CM, but CM Amarinder is opposed to the move. It is also learned that Sidhu wants the post of PCC chief, but Amarinder is opposed to this idea as well. The CM, however, has no objection to Sidhu joining the Cabinet.

