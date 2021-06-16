Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu summoned to Delhi by Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to Delhi, sources told India TV. Sources added that the two have been asked to report in Delhi on June 20.

Last week, a three-member AICC panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab Congress submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi, suggesting a revamp of the state unit to accommodate all sections. The panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal suggested that all castes, regions and religions be accommodated in the revamped party unit.

According to reports, no major changes have been recommended at the top level in Punjab, but the panel said that Navjot Singh Sidhu be 'suitably accommodated'.

Notably, Sidhu's name is doing the rounds for deputy CM, but CM Amarinder is opposed to the move. It is also learned that Sidhu wants the post of PCC chief, but Amarinder is opposed to this idea as well. The CM, however, has no objection to Sidhu joining the Cabinet.

Sidhu is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and both have publicly given statements against each other in the media, with Sidhu criticising the chief minister for not bringing the guilty to book in the Kotkapura sacrilege incident.

Sidhu had quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in July 2019 after being divested of the local bodies portfolio and has been in political wilderness since.

Earlier on Sunday, the panel met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and held deliberations with him. Reports say that ahead of a possible rejig in the Punjab Congress, the panel may meet up with Sonia soon.

