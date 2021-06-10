Punjab Congress infighting intensifies, now poster war erupts between Amarinder and Sidhu

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Poster war erupts between Amarinder and Sidhu

All is not well in Punjab Congress. Even as the three-member panel has submitted its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi after holding discussions with Congress leaders including CM Amerinder Singh and former minister Navjot Singh Sidu, there seems to be no end to the crisis.

Congress leaders are now inndulging in poster war as the two sides, one led by CM Singh and another by Sidhu, try tp glorify their leaders and the son of Punjab ahead of Assembly elections next year.

Posters of Singh have emerged in Amritsar East, the home constituency of Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him the "real captain" of Punjab. On the other hand, Sidhu's posters have emerged in Singh's home turf Patiala.

The three-member panel under leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met Congress leaders, MLAs and others on factionalism in the Punjab Congress. The pandel was constitued by Sonia Gandhi.

It is believed that five party MPs -- Preneet Kaur, Jasbir Singh Gill, Santokh Choudhary, Dr Amar Singh and Mohammad Sadiqe met Amarinder Singh on Wednesday to express their support. On Monday, three other MPs -- Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Manish Tewari and Ravneet Singh Bittu – had met him.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and has publicly attacked him over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in the state.

Sidhu had quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in July 2019 after being divested of the local bodies portfolio and has been in political wilderness since.

