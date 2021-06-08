In Sidhu vs Amarinder tussle, Punjab CM has the edge

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu have been engaged in a bitter war of words.

The infighting in Punjab Congress triggered by the tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seems to be headed towards some sort of conclusion. According to sources within the Congress, Punjab MLAs have given their feedback to the party high command and a final decision is expected to be taken soon by president Sonia Gandhi.

Sources revealed that most of the MLAs have voted in favour of Captain Amarinder leading the party in the Assembly election scheduled to be held next year.

The three-member committee formed to look into the infighting in Punjab has also suggested to appoint a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The committee is expected to submit its report to Sonia Gandhi tomorrow (June 9).

The three-member panel formed by Sonia Gandhi last month has Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as chairman, AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal as members.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had met the panel in Delhi last week. The panel had also mer Sidhu seprately.

Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu have been engaged in a bitter war of words. Sidhu has publicly attacked the chief minister over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in Punjab.

