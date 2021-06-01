Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Stated truth': Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress panel to resolve Punjab feud

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday told the AICC panel, set up to resolve internal factionalism in the state unit, that his stand remains unchanged in the sacrilege issue.

"I came here to present people's voices from grass root level to High Command. My stand on democratic power remains the same. The power of the people must return to the people. I have clearly stated the truth," he told reporters after meeting the committee headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

"Punjab, Punjabiyat and Punjabis will win. All anti-Punjab forces have to be defeated," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the committee, constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi met around 25 leaders, including state chief Sunil Jakhar, ministers and legislators. The panel, chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, has been tasked with addressing differences between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. The panel has former MP JP Agarwal and All India Congress Committee general secretary Harish Rawat as its members.

Sidhu, who represents Amritsar East in the Punjab assembly, has been attacking his party's government in the state for failing to take action against those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and subsequent firing incidents in Kotkapura in Faridkot.

Sidhu resigned from Amarinder Singh's Cabinet in July 2019 after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio. He is in the political wilderness since then.

