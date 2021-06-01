Image Source : PTI 2-DG: How and when to use DRDO's anti-Covid drug? Guidelines

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday released guidelines on how and when to use its anti-Covid medicine 2-Deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG) medicine. The drug was launched last month by the Ministry of Defence. It has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

The DRDO said that 2-DG medicine should be used under the supervision of a doctor. The oral drug for emergency use is an adjunct therapy to treat severe Covid patients. It reduces dependence on supplemental oxygen.

Guidelines To Use 2-DG

2DG should be prescribed early on by the doctors. This drug can be prescribed for up to 10 days and the recipients can be both moderate to severe COVID patients. This drug is approved for 'Emergency Use', and can be used as an adjunct therapy alongside the standard procedure followed in the treatment of a Covid patient. 2DG has not yet been tested on patients with uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problems, ARDS, severe hepatic and renal impairment. Hence, extra caution needs to be maintained. Lactating and pregnant women should not be prescribed with 2DG, and the same applies to people below the age of 18. Patients/Attendants looking to procure 2DG medicine should email their requirement to 2DG@drreddys.com. The email ID is of Dr. Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad.

The drug was cleared by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 1 for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. The first batch of the indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on May 17.

The price of DRDO’s 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been fixed at Rs 990 per sachet by pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. However, the drug will be provided by government hospitals at a discounted price. According to Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the drug will be commercially launched in mid-June.

READ MORE: 2-DG: DRDO's Covid-19 drug to be available for Rs 990, commercial launch in mid-June

READ MORE: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS with post-Covid complications

Latest India News