Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS with post-Covid complications

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Pokhriyal was earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported. He has been admitted due to post-COVID complications. He was taken to the hospital around 11:30 am after he complained of breathing difficuty.

According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," a source told PTI.

The minister was earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," the minister tweeted.

Latest India News