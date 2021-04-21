Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tests positive for COVID-19

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

Sharing an update about his health, the Union Education Minister said; "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested."

The minister also said that all the work of the Education Ministry is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions.

On Tuesday, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed by the government in view of the pandemic.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," tweeted Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Meanwhile, all the universities, colleges, and schools across India have been shut due to the rising cases of coronavirus in India.

