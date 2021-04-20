Image Source : FILE PHOTO UGC NET December 2020 exams postponed due to Covid pandemic

UGC-NET exam postponed: The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 exams has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday. The UGC-NET exam was scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 17.

Pokhriyal tweeted, "Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams."

According to an order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination.

"Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET exam," the order by the NTA stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Education News