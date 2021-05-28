Image Source : PTI (FILE) 2-DG: DRDO's Covid-19 drug to be available for Rs 900, commercial launch in mid-June

The price of DRDO’s 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been fixed at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy’s lab, news agency ANI reported. However, the drug will be provided by government hospitals at a discounted price, officials told ANI.

