Delhi government permits home delivery of liquor via website, app

The Delhi government has permitted the home delivery of liquor through online portals and mobile apps under the new excise policy. According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people.

“Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal. The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” the notification said.

