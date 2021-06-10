Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, expansion soon to pacify disgruntled Sachin Pilot

Amit reports of Sachin Pilot being sidelined by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources told India TV that the Congress high command could go for a cabinet shuffle in Rajasthan soon. Sources said that the reshuffle could take place in July to pacify Pilot and disgruntled leaders.

There are reports that nine new leaders could be given Cabinet berths. Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the Chief Minister. At present, the state has 21 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Sources said that at least four MLAs from Pilot's camp could be inducted into the government when expansion takes place. Six BSP MLAs who had merged with Congress could also join the government.

Sources added that the portfolios of some ministers could also be changed.

Reports of internal infighting within the Congress' Rajasthan unit have been doing the rounds for weeks. It is believed that former deputy CM Sachin Pilot has conveyed his concerns to the party high command. Pilot told the leadership that he and other MLAs belonging to his camp are being targeted and sidelined by Gehlot despite assurances from the Gandhis last year.

Pilot had returned to the Congress camp after a brief rebellion last year. He is an MLA from Tonk. Pilot was, however, not re-inducted into the Cabinet and also not given any important role in the party.

