'Team Rahul' disintegrates; after Scindia, Prasada will Sachin Pilot be the next?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot had revolted against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot last year.

"No point being in a party if you cannot help the people," Jitin Prasada said after he switched sides from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prasada's crisp statement made it amply clear what all was wrong with the Congress, an issue which was highlighted by 'G23' in the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last year. Prasada was one of the leaders who had signed the much-talked about letter.

Calls for generational shift and giving the next league of leaders more say in the party policies have been there for long, however, the Congress has been hesitant.

Jitin Prasada, Jyotiradita Scindia, Sachin Pilot once formed the core of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's team. With Prasada, Scindia now walking out of the party disgruntled, focus in now on Sachin Pilot who had openly revolted against the party last year. Pilot and 18 other MLAs had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief. The political drama continued for days in August last year. Pilot was later reinstated after a patch-up with senior Congress leaders.

Pilot's rebellion against senior party leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot forced the Congress central leadership to promise him a revamp. Months after the assurance, Pilot once again seems to be in mood of ringing the bells for the Congress leadership.

"It has now been 10 months. I was given to understand that there would be swift action by the committee, but now half of the term is done, and those issues haven’t been resolved. It is unfortunate that so many of the party workers who worked and gave their all for getting us the mandate are not being heard," Pilot told Hindustan Times without elaborating his statement further.

Just to add an anecdote, Sachin Pilot's name was one of the top trends on social media today as soon as news about Jitin Prasada joining the BJP was flashed. Will he be the next to dump 'Team Rahul'?

