'Jaane wale jaate rehte hain...': Mallikarjun Kharge on Congress leader Jitin Prasada joining BJP

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over Jitin Prasada joining the BJP.

Talking to the reporters, the senior leader said, "Jaane wale jaate rehte hain, we can’t stop them. It was his decision, he also had a future here (Congress Party). However, it is unfortunate."

Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday, in a shot in the arm for the saffron party as it prepares for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for early next year. He joined the BJP in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also welcomed Prasada into saffron fold, who is the latest to exit the grand old party. Accusing the Congress to brass being 'unreachable', Scindia has also joined the BJP on March 2020.

Prasada told reporters after joining the BJP that it was truly the only national party which worked in an institutional way, while others were all about a few people or confined to specific regions. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership of the country and also lauded other senior party leaders.

