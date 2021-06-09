'...like garbage dumped in dustbin': Madhya Pradesh Congress on Jitin Prasada joining BJP

Image Source : PTI Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada (Right) who joined BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) lashed out at two time Lok Sabha MP and former party leader Jitin Prasada for joining BJP and said it was like dumping garbage in a dustbin.

Taking it to Twitter, the official account of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee wrote, "Congress party is happy... it was like a usual practice of dumping garbage into a dustbin." However, the tweet was later found deleted.

Jitin Prasada was the Congress leader in-charge of West Bengal before joining the BJP. Him joining the BJP will boost the saffron party as it works to strengthen its social coalition ahead of assembly elections in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Joining the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, Prasada told reporters that "if there was any political party in the country today that worked in an institutional way... if there was truly any national party in the country, then it was the Bharatiya Janata Party".

Other parties were either about personalities or confined to some particular regions, he said, echoing the BJP's criticism of its rivals like the Congress and several regional parties.

Prasada was part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last October seeking organisational overhaul and elections at all levels, triggering a storm in the party.

The 47-year-old former Union minister, who comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh, refrained from attacking the Congress leadership but said he had realised that it was no longer possible for him to serve people and protect their interests while remaining in his former party.

Noting that his family had been associated with the Congress for three generations, he said he had reflected long before severing the ties, and asserted that it was not about which party he was quitting but which he was joining.

Prasada hails PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country strongly and is the most capable person to confront the challenges facing the nation, he said, while also lauding other BJP leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and its president JP Nadda | READ MORE

