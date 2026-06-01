From Malati Rava Roy to Kalita Maji: Meet the 7 women ministers in Suvendu Adhikari's Bengal Cabinet

New Delhi:

In a major political expansion of the Suvendu Adhikari-led government in West Bengal, as many as 35 BJP MLAs took oath as ministers on Monday at Raj Bhavan, in a ceremony administered by Governor RN Ravi. The expansion comes weeks after Adhikari was sworn in as Chief Minister following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 294-member Assembly. The reshuffle has also brought renewed focus on women representation in the new cabinet, with seven women leaders taking oath as ministers.

Seven women find place in the cabinet

Among those sworn in, several prominent BJP women MLAs were inducted into ministerial roles across departments ranging from rural development to women and child welfare. The women ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari cabinet include:

Malati Rava Roy – Minister of State (Independent Charge) Purnima Chakraborty – Minister of State (MoS) Kalita Maji – Minister of State (MoS) Sumana Sarkar – Minister of State (MoS) Gargi Das Ghosh – Minister of State (MoS) Moumita Biswas Misra – Minister of State (MoS) Agnimitra Paul – assigned Women & Child Welfare portfolio (earlier sworn-in minister)

Earlier swearing-in alongside Chief Minister Adhikari

At the initial formation of the government, several senior BJP leaders including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu had taken oath alongside Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, marking the beginning of the BJP’s first government in the state after ending the 15-year Trinamool Congress rule.

A comparison with Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet

In contrast, the outgoing Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet had also maintained notable women representation, with around eight women ministers including the Chief Minister herself. Key women ministers in her cabinet included:

Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister) Shashi Panja – Women & Child Development, Industries Chandrima Bhattacharya – Finance and other portfolios Sandhya Rani Tudu – MoS (Independent Charge) Birbaha Hansda – MoS (Independent Charge) Seuli Saha – Panchayat and Rural Development Jyotsna Mandi – Food & Supplies (Independent Charge) Sabina Yeasmin – Irrigation & North Bengal Development

Also Read: 35 BJP MLAs take oath as West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari expands Cabinet | Full list