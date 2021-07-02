Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Rovid': BJP castigates Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies about COVID vaccination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday castigated the Congress party for continuously spreading lies and misconceptions about the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Addressing the media here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the grand old party leaders of trying to derail the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the country.

He said that the Congress leaders are indulging in politicisation and are missing from providing relief to people facing hardships due to the pandemic.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Movid' remark, he said, "The Congress is busy in doing petty politics... their leader christened the Covid pandemic as Movid. We could also have called it Rovid... Rovid is spreading negativity in the country."

The BJP leader's outburst against Rahul came after the former Congress president described the Modi government's handling of the pandemic as disastrous and questioning the vaccination drive. Bhatia said this while referring to Rahul's 'Movid' attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May.

