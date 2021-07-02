At 43.6° Celsius, Delhi breaks 90 years record of highest temperature in July

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi on Thursday sizzled under heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 43.6 degrees Celsius

Delhi on Thursday sizzled under heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 43.6 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions will persist in the national capital today with the maximum temperature hovering around 41 degrees Celsius.

Thursday's maximum temperature was highest in July in the national capital in the last 90 years. Earlier on July 1, 1931, the city's maximum temperature settled at 45 degrees Celsius. The previous high was recorded on July 2, 2012, when the temperature soared to 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted partly cloudy sky with along with heatwave conditions in the city and neighbouring cities. There is a possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with very light rain and gusty winds towards the evening or night.

The IMD has said that there is "no chance" of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

