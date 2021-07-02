Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Full transparency and honesty': Ram Mandir trust says no proof of irregularities in land deals

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has categorically rejected the allegations of irregularities in land purchases in Ayodhya. It claimed that no evidence of irregularities was found during the scrutiny of documents by a team of experts.

Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer, said that the experts team scrutinised all the documents that are related to the land purchases. All the documents show full transparency and honesty.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow after a three-day meeting of the Trust, he alleged attempts are being made to create hurdles in the construction of the Ram Mandir. But "we are receiving calls phone calls showing confidence in the Temple Trust".

"Some people, including political and so-called religious figures, said that there have been irregularities or a scam. In the last three days, since I have arrived here (Lucknow), I have been investigating the matter. I brought lawyers, lekhpals and chartered accountants with me," he said.

"We are happy to inform you that, as expected, the entire process of the land purchases has no irregularities,” Giri said.

Giri said that after a proper investigation, "we can say that nothing illegal has happened in the land deals".

"All the lands have been purchased in amounts equal to or less than the current market price," he stated.

Opposition leaders have alleged that a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore was purchased by the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

