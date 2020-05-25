Image Source : PTI Puducherry reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 31

Two COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Monday, taking the number of infections in the union territory to 31. Two patients, both men, were admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital this morning, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here. The new cases were from neighbouring Muthialpet and Moogambigai Nagar areas, he added.

Rao said as many as 4,090 people from other States had come to the Union Territory and the health authorities were keeping track of them.

"We will ascertain whether these persons had come to the addresses they had given earlier," the Minister added.

He said the centrally-administered JIPMER had a patient from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Health Secretary Prashant Kumar Panda, who was also present, said the constant rise in number of active pandemic cases in Puducherry "is causing a serious concern."

He said "presently social distancing is not at its best and the downloading of Arogya Setu app is also not upto the mark" and urged people to cooperate.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 69 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,158; death toll at 43

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Andhra: 44 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 2,671; death toll at 56

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage