Coronavirus in Andhra: 44 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 2,671; death toll at 56

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2671 after 44 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,848 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 56 have died, the State Health Department said on Monday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 767. According to the medical bulletin, 10,240 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported the highest ever spike of 6,977 cases. The nation is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will be in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. With 1,38,845 many cases, India is now among the top 10 countries in the world having maximum coronavirus cases.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Odisha: 103 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,438

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 4 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 208

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage