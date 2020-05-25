Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 103 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,438

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,438 after 103 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 881, while 550 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Deogarh accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 22, followed by Kendrapara at 15, Jagatsinghpur reported 10 cases. While Malkangiri reported 9 cases, Bhadrak and Balangir reported eight cases each, Gajapati and Koraput reported six cases each, Balasore and Khurdha reported five cases each, four cases were detected in Ganjam, and one case each in Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal

Of the 103 new COVID-19 cases, 96 are in quarantine centres. Seven were from local contacts.

As many as 1,27,776 samples were tested so far.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 4 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 208

ALSO READ | 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; state tally near 400

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage