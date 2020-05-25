Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 69 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,158; death toll at 43

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 2,158 after 69 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, out of which 680 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 43 people have died, State Health Department said on Monday. With this, there are 1,433 active coronavirus cases in the state.

"Sixty-nine new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 2158 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 43 deaths and 680 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounted for the highest of 16, followed by Yadagavi (15), Kalaburgi (14), Bengaluru Urban (6), Dakshina Kannada, Ballari and Dharwad (3 cases each), Mandya and Kolara (2 cases each), and Belagavi, Bidar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayapura (1 each).

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported the highest ever spike of 6,977 cases. The nation is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will be in place till May 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. With 1,38,845 many cases, India is now among the top 10 countries in the world having maximum coronavirus cases.

