Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM today; decision on lockdown likely

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday. The prime minister's address comes a day after he had chaired a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of various states and Union Territories, over the lockdown in the country. During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make an announcement on the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister's office said, "Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening."

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on April 14.

In Monday's video conference, which lasted for nearly six hours, Modi had held extensive discussions on various aspects of the situation arising out of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown and said the country will have to devise a balanced strategy to revive the economy and deal with COVID-19 with a sharp focus on ensuring that rural areas remain free from the pandemic.

In a similar address to the nation on March 24, PM Narendra Modi had announced lockdown in the country, which had begun on March 25. As on May 12, five days are left for the third phase of the lockdown to end.

The 54-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end on May 17.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 70,000-mark, while the death toll has almost touched 2,300.

Also Read | Looking at gradual withdrawal of lockdown: PM Modi in video call with CMs

Also Read | Kejriwal asks PM Modi for resumption of economic activities in Delhi's non-containment zones

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage