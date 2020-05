Image Source : ANI (VIDEO GRAB) Arvind Kejriwal/FILE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sought relaxations in economic activities in non-containment zones of the national capital.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh pitched for the extension of the lockdown but with a carefully crafted strategy, backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, to save lives and secure livelihood.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage