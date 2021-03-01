Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI PM Modi now among world leaders who received COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing list of world leaders to have been inoculated. Modi took the first dose of the indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday morning.

The 70-year-old politician was vaccinated on the first day of India's inoculative drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres received the COVID-19 vaccine in January. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated against COVID -19 by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle in the same month.

Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received the COVID-19 vaccine in December before assuming the office. Then US Vice President Mike Pence also received the COVID vaccine at a televised White House event in December.

Pope Francis and his predecessor Pope Benedict have also received the coronavirus vaccine.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the COVID-19 vaccine in January. His son and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took the vaccine in December.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum received an experimental coronavirus vaccine in November.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan have also received coronavirus vaccine in January.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has crossed 114 million mark. It said over 2.53 million people have died due to the virus globally. (With PTI inputs)

