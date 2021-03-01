'Politicians are thick-skinned...': When PM Modi's comment made AIIMS nurses laugh

Image Source : PTI PM Modi was administered the first dose of Covid vaccine at the AIIMS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) early morning on Monday to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The prime minister went to AIIMS without any route restrictions and chose early morning hours to ensure there was no inconvenience to general people.

When PM Modi arrived at AIIMS at about 6.30 am, the medical staff at the top hospital was perhaps a bit awed by the situation.

Sensing the situation, PM Modi struck a conversation with the nurses - Rosamma Anil and P Niveda - who were deployed to administer the vaccine to the prime minister.

PM Modi tried to put the medical staff at ease, interacting with them in a lighter vein.

"Politicians are known to be very thick-skinned. Will you be using the needle for meant for veterinary purposes?" PM Modi reportedly asked the nurses.

At first, the medical staff apparently did not understand but when PM Modi explained that politicians are known to be very thick-skinned and that is why he was asking if they were also planning to use some special thick needles for him. PM Modi's remark triggered laughter among the nurses.

Nurse Niveda later said that the prime minister, after being administered the vaccine shot, remarked "Laga bhi diya, pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn't even feel it)."

Niveda said she has been working with AIIMS for three years now and is currently posted at the vaccine centre.



"We found out PM sir is coming for vaccination this morning. When I came here only then I got to know that sir is coming. It was really nice to meet sir," she said.

PM Modi has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and will need his second dose in 28 days, she said.

