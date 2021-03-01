'Coincidence that PM Modi received Covaxin': Owaisi raises questions over Covishield's efficacy

Image Source : PTI (FILE) AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the efficacy of Covishield, one of the two anti-coronavirus vaccines approved by the DGCI for emergency use. Owaisi, while citing a German government report has claimed that, Covishield is effective for those between 18 and 64 years and it doesn't work who are above 64.

"Everybody in the country will have to take coronavirus vaccine be it Covishield or Covaxin. I have one question, the German government said that Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India... the data published on the website of AstraZeneca says that it is good for people between 18 and 64 years. It is not effective on those above 64," he said.

"It is a coincidence that PM Modi received a Covaxin shot. I want to request the government to clear the confusion," the Hyderabad MP added and exuded hope that vaccine will reach every nook and corner of the country.

Covaxin is the second vaccine that has been granted emergency use nod by the DGCI. Covaxin is a fully indigenous vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

READ MORE: PM Modi gets Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab, urges those eligible to get vaccinated

READ MORE: Covishield not advised to those allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute of India

Latest India News